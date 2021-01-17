By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dancer and comedian James Brown has apologised and asked for forgiveness for insulting crossdresser and self-acclaimed male Barbie Idris Okuneye professionally called Bobrisky.

James Brown apologies come less than 24-hours after calling out Bobrisky, claiming the crossdresser threatened his life.

The dancer blasted Bobrisky in an Instagram post on Friday, saying that despite the much respect he had for the ‘male Barbie’, he never expected him to stoop so low to call and threaten him.

However, repentant James Brown in a post on his Youtube page broke down apologising to Bobrisky for calling him out initially.

He said “I want to say this, I can never fight with her (Bobrisky), I am sorry if I got you angry in any way, if my content is affecting your content in any way.”

James Brown in his apology video also said he won’t give up and cannot continue any relationship whatsoever with the crossdresser.

He also expressed disappointment at the crossdresser, saying he never expected so much hate and never knew someone he respected so much could ever call to threaten him in such a manner.

After James Brown called out Bobrisky, his Instagram account with over 400,000 followers was suspended as rumors sparked that Bobrisky was behind the action.

Bobrisky however denied having anything to do with the ban on his account.

”All of you must tell me you love me o! As for u James brown, I love you regardless you are just a baby. Mama still loves you. Secondly, I need to clear d air, if I ever know about anyone’s account deleted let God judge me and repay me with evil. I have d purest heart ever !!!!! I can fight with you but not to wish you bad,” Bobrisky said in a now-deleted post.

“Ever since I joined IG, I have never reported anybody page before. Those of you accusing me continue, very soon they will accuse you of what you know nothing about.”

The recent feud between James Brown and Bobrisky comes two months after Brown assured Bobrisky no one was fighting for his throne as the leading cross-dresser in Nigeria.

see video below: