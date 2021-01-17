By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose claimed he has been vindicated when he said in 2015 that President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the capacity to rule Nigeria.

Fayose was reacting to a report that terrorists captured a military base in Borno.

The military has however debunked the report.

Holding on to the earlier story, Fayose mocked Buhari and his service chiefs, describing the service chiefs as obsolete.

He wrote on his twitter handle: “Less than 4 days after President Buhari gleefully told Nigerians that security situation in the North-East under him is better than what it used to be, terrorists attacked and captured a Military Base in Borno State!

“A whole Military Base captured by terrorists! Isn’t this a “job well done” by the President and his obsolete Service Chiefs?

“They are indeed “doing well for keeping the country safer than the President met it.”

“Now Nigerians can appreciate why I insisted in 2015 that Buhari lacked the needed capacity to rule Nigeria.

“As for Nigerians, we are all on our own waiting for God’s deliverance from these taskmasters.”