By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerians are dragging popular EndSARS protester Oduala Olorunrinu, aka Rinu on Twitter for her recent trend about the West African country.

Rinu who had participated in the protest against police brutality in Nigeria, and was selected as one of the representative in the judicial panel of enquiry, into the Lekki toll shooting that took place on the 10th of October 2020, said:

“It’s almost 3 months that CBN froze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters for no single reason.

“Don’t let anyone deceive you that this country isn’t a zoo.”

Her tweet comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, authorized the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters with immediate effect.

The accounts are domiciled in Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020, Justice A.R. Mohammed said the apex bank empowered him to direct the head office of each of the banks to “freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 Bank Accounts listed hereunder and all other bank accounts of the Defendants/Respondents for a period of 90 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted” by the CBN.

The defendants include Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Gatefield Nigeria Limited, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye and Adegoke Emmanuel, Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mulu Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Jacob, Victor Solomon and Idunu Williams.

It’s almost 3 Months that CBN froze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters for no single reason. Don’t let anyone deceive you that this country isn’t a zoo. — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) January 17, 2021

See reactions here:

Rinu, U Are Talking About Frozen Bank Accounts When U & Your Cohorts Shud Be Eating White Undone Beans In Kirikiri, If The LASG & The DSS Hadn’t Decided 2 Handle You With Kid Gloves For Inciting The Madness of 20/10/2020.

Rinu, Rinu, Rinu God Will Soon Visit U With His Judgement. — Maj. General Buhari Olayinka (MGBO) (@yinkaisola14) January 17, 2021

The fact that Rinu constantly slander Nigeria after playing major role in destruction of Lagos, and she still became representative in Judicial panel of enquiry is something that should shock us for 600 years. https://t.co/fPiMtOYyFo — Mukhtar Yusuf Usman⭕ (@Doxxxx12) January 17, 2021

I’m still laughing. Rinu fans club that make mockery of everyone they meet are crying premium tears here. This life..🤣😂🤣😄 https://t.co/dkFlomEfem — Queen of Trolls (@trolls_queen) January 17, 2021

Rinu should be donated to the chimpanzee section of Ibadan zoo – where she rightly belongs – to be watched for free so she can know what zoos look like. I will personally sacrifice Rinu to London Museum in exchange for priceless Benin artifacts. — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) January 17, 2021

