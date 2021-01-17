Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, a popular petroleum product dealer in Ekiti, has been set free after spending eight days in kidnappers’ den.

He was kidnapped at one of his filling stations along Ado-Ijan road around 9 pm last Sunday and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The abductors had on Wednesday contacted his family and demanded N60 million ransom to secure his freedom.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed his release, said no ransom was paid.

Abutu said Akinbami was freed around 3 pm on Sunday after concerted efforts of the police, hunters, and Amotekun corps.

“The man had reunited with his family. We assure the general public that we will get him out unhurt the very day he was kidnapped and that was exactly what we did,” Abutu stated.

However, a source close to Akinbami’s family countered Abutu’s statement.

The source said ransom was paid.

The source noted that the ransom was raised by the combined efforts of the victim’s family, friends, and business associates.

“The man paid ransom before he was released. His issue is not about the money paid, we thank God that he came back alive to meet his family.

“Alhaji Akinbami is a philanthropist who had helped so many people. We thank God he came back safe and sound,” the source added.