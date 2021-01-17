By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has said that there are no COVID-19 cases in the town.

He said further that any COVID-19 patient that enters the community becomes healed immediately.

“We did not have any issue of coronavirus. Anybody with COVID-19 that enters Iwo will be automatically healed, the monarch said.

Oba Abdulrasheed said this while speaking at a ceremony to mark his 5th coronation anniversary on Saturday.

The king said monarchs were God’s ambassadors on earth, hence, the healing powers are inherent with them.

He said, “God has bestowed power on kings to legislate on his behalf on earth and I want to thank God that he has been supporting me since I became the king of this ancient town.

“Within the 5 years of my reign, the community has witnessed a series of development. My subjects are living happily and healthy.

“I pray for you as I am celebrating 5 years on the throne that all stagnations, poverty, and sickness of all my subjects shall come to an end.

“By extension, the same way that none of my subjects contract coronavirus, I pray that the pandemic will cease in all parts of this country and our economy will bounce back.”

The monarch in conclusion urged prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic urging Nigerians to adhere to all safety protocols by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Other monarchs present at the ceremony were Emir of Bichi, in Kano State, Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi among others.