It’s no secret that former president Barack Obama credits his wife Michelle Obama with being his biggest inspiration.

On her 57th birthday, he made sure to let the world know just how much she means to him.

Mr. Obama posted a picture of a very young Michelle and captured it with a love note.

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche,” Obama wrote on his Twitter account.

Obama’s post, which has racked up over 2.5 million reactions on social media and counting, is just one of many tributes to his wife.

He once credited Mrs. Obama for being the most “caring, brilliant, funny, and grounded woman I know,” and a “perfect role model not just for our daughters, but so many others.”

The feeling is most certainly mutual. Mrs. Obama always speak about her husband being her “teammate,” and what couples who look up to them should know.

“There are a lot of young couples that look up to me and Barack. We’re hashtag relationship goals. And young couples think, all they see of us are the fist bumps and love…Marriage is work, marriage is hard. But like a man, he was like, “Are you sure you want to talk about this?”