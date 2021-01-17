Michael Adeshina

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, confirmed that four officers attached to Police Mobile Force – 9 Squadron, Kano, were killed in an ambush in Kaduna.

Adamu also declared one of the officers missing.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said officers who were on their way back to their base in Kano after completing a special duty were attacked on Friday along the Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway.

According to him, the officers are personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder and deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space.

He said the team was deployed to tackle incidences of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

“Contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media that 18 officers were kidnapped, only 16 were attacked in the ambush.

“The officers successfully repelled the attack accordingly and neutralized the bandits in their tens while many others scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries.

“Regrettably, four of the Officers paid the supreme price during the exchange of gunfire between the Police and the bandits while an officer is still missing,” he said.

Mba said the remaining 11 officers led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues, adding that concerted efforts were being intensified to rescue the officer still missing.

He said the IGP had commiserated with the families of the officers who paid the supreme price in the service of the nation, pledging to ensure that their deaths were not in vain.

He pledged the commitment of the police to check all activities of bandits and other unscrupulous elements in the area and other parts of the country.