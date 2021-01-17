Lionel Messi was sent off with few minutes left to play as Athletic Club sink Barcelona to win Super Copa on Sunday night.

It was the first red card of his Barcelona career which summed up his frustration at the Camp Nou.

Near the end of the Spanish Super Cup final, Messi played a pass and took a swing at Asier Villalibre as the Athletic forward ran across his path.

The referee missed the incident at first but upon a VAR review, he showed Messi a straight red card for violent conduct.