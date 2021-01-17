Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has penned an emotional tribute to her mother-in-law Mrs Mary Oboli.

The 42-year-old shared a picture of herself and her mother-in-law on Instagram on Saurday.

According to the movie producer, her mother-in-law was kind and jovial.

“Tribute to my mother in-law Mrs Mary Oboli Oct 10 1945 – Jan 11 2021. I am so proud and so honoured to have called you mom my darling mother in-law. One of the strongest women I had the privilege of knowing.

“You fought valiantly even till the end. Thank you for raising the man that I love and for instilling in him that quiet strength that’s one of his many amazing qualities,” she wrote.

Omoni also hinted that Mrs Oboli died of cancer.

“You were a shining light and we will hold you forever in our hearts. Sleep well mom. We will always love you ❤️#CancerSucks,” she wrote.