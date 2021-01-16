Agency Report

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has extended his lead in Thursday’s polls, winning 62.7 percent of the votes cast after 51 percent of ballots counted.

His main challenger, musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a.k.a Bobi Wine has 29.3 percent.

Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission, announcing the provisional result said Patrick Oboi Amuriat of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change, comes third with 4.11 percent of the national vote.

Nancy Kalembe, the only female presidential candidate and the other seven contestants each has less one percent.

The commission is expected to announce the final results today.

Presidential election results should be declared within 48 hours after polling closes, according to the country’s constitution.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine has said he defeated Museveni by many votes and described the results being announced as fraudulent.

In a further development, soldiers laid siege on Bobi Wine’s home on Friday.

Deo Akiiki, deputy military spokesman said soldiers were in the candidate’s home to protect him.

He told Xinhua by telephone that the military do not want negative elements to compromise the security of the candidate.

Kyagulanyi, according to opinion polls, is the main challenger to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years.

Akiiki’s comments come after Kyagulanyi complained that the military had besieged his residence in Magere village, in Wakiso district, central Uganda.

“It is not a deployment to arrest him, it is a deployment to keep his security like any other candidate has,” Akiiki said.

“There was even an incident there where three people tried to access his home by jumping his fence. One was arrested and two ran away, so how can we leave him so insecure like that,” he added.