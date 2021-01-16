By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Officers of the Oyo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, have arrested tailors allegedly involved in sewing of fake uniforms of the security outfit for unscrupulous elements in the state.

Chairman of the Amotekun Corps, Gen. Kunle Togun (retd.) revealed this in an interview on Ibadan based radio station, ‘FRESH 105.9 FM Political Circuit.’

General Togun stated that the tailors who were arrested around Challenge area of Ibadan have been investigated and handed over to police at Yemetu Police Station for further action.

The retired General said the suspects were arrested after information filtered in that they were sewing and selling fake Amotekun uniforms to some people, particularly at the Lagelu area of Ibadan.

“We are presently in the area to uncover the truth. Our fear is that if the uniforms get to the wrong hands and they use them to commit crimes, people will believe it is the handiwork of real Amotekun personnel.

Togun who said the leaders of Amotekun in Oyo are afraid of the development as bad news spread faster than good ones.

He also reminded the public that the corps fired an officer who killed 21-year-old Tosin Thomas in the Mokola area in the state to set a good example.