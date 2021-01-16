By Jennifer Okundia

Media personality, show host and entrepreneur Stephanie Aderinokun is taking time to answer questions about her personal life on her latest vlog.

She also talked about general issues in life and marriage, revealing that the visual would help fans get to know her better.

She wrote on YouTube:

How long can we say happy new year for before it starts to become annoying lol?! Anywho, Happy new year fam! I know its been a hot minute, I’ve been so busy with mummy life and work. I promise to be more consistent this year (I KNOW EVERY INCONSISTENT YOUTUBER SAYS THIS LOL).

This is a “Get to know me” video so ya’ll can get to know more about my crazy self and these questions were sent in by my instagram fam. Hope you enjoy xxx