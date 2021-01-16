Mauricio Pochettino, the new manager of French professional football club, Paris Saint-Germain has tested positive for coronavirus.
The former Tottenham manager only took over on January 2, 2021 and led them to Trophee des Champions glory on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Marseille, winning his trophy as a professional manager.
Meanwhile, he will now self isolate and is set to miss the club’s next two Ligue 1 fixtures against Angers and Montpellier.
An official club statement read: “The coach of PSG Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test.
“He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol. His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from tomorrow in Angers.”
