By Jennifer Okundia

‘Spoilt’ Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has been spotted in photos as if she wanted to give veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu a piggyback ride.

In the photos displayed by Ezeonu on her twitter handle, Etiko shoved her butt towards her as if asking her to get on her back, with all smiles.

Ezeonu looked disturbed and captured the pictures: “Should I give up on this daughter of mine?”

Etiko, born on 12 August, 1989, is a graduate of Theatre Art at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

She ventured into the Nigerian movie industry commonly known as Nollywood in 2011 and described her experience then as a difficult one because she had to combine her acting career with her school recruitment as she was still a student at the time.

Etiko’s career received prominence after she featured in a movie titled Idemili which was produced in 2012 by Ernest Obi but was not released until 2014.

Her role in the movie earned her a City People Entertainment Awards nomination. Before her role in the movie titled Idemili, Etiko had appeared in other movies although did not receive prominent roles in them.

On the other hand, Ezeonu, born in 1965 is a Nigerian actress and former journalist, notable for playing maternal characters in Nollywood movies.

In 2012, she starred in Adesuwa, a role that earned her the Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Ezeonu was originally cast as young single characters at the start of her acting career. In 1993, veteran film director Zeb Ejiro offered Ezeonu a supporting role as Nkechi, the antagonist’s best friend in the Igbo blockbuster Nneka The Pretty Serpent. This was followed by her role in 1994’s Glamour Girls as Thelma, a high society mistress.