By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ogun State government has reaffirmed that schools in the state resume Monday, January 18, 2021, amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Abayomi A. Arigbabu, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology made this announcement in a statement on Friday.

Arigbabu said the “resumption date for all Primary, Secondary schools and Government Science and Technical Colleges in the state is Monday 18th January 2021.”

He also urged parents/guardians, teachers, school administrators, and other stakeholders to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocols especially in the wake of the second wave.

The commissioner also said that the use of infrared thermometers for temperature checks in schools has been made compulsory.

Arigbabu also called for the use of handwashing facilities with soap and water; use of hand sanitizer; provision of isolation rooms among others.