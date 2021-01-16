By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Towards ensuring residents easily enroll for the mandatory National Identity Number, the Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Headquarters.

Rather than NIN enrolment at the NIMC headquarters, the FG ordered the reactivation of 20 centers within the FCT.

According to Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications, residents are to visit any of the reactivated centre to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami had on Friday advised prospective enrollees to disconnect the City Centres by availing themselves of other enrolment centres or places in other parts of the major cities across the country, especially those in Abuja and Lagos.

Similarly, there has been no extension of deadline (19, January) by the government for linking of Sim cards with NIN.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Communication Commission had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their phones to their National Identity Number.

The reactivated centres are:

The centres are: 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja;

Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja;

AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja;

Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja;

CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja;

Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja;

Opposite Forest Pasali, Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT;

Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market;

Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja;

GWARINPA FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja;

HIGHCOURT LUGBE By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road;

JIWA AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja;

Women Development Secretariat, Karshi;

Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja;

Chief Palace, Kurudu;

Nigerian Custom Service Karu;

NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa;

NIN Enrolment Center Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja;

Afritech multi Concept, Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC, Wuse 2, Abuja; and

NIN Enrolment Center No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.