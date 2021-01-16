By Kazeem Ugbodaga, with Agency Report

Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists are said to have overrun a military base in the town of Marte in the Lake Chad area overnight on Friday into Saturday.

Hundreds of government troops and residents were said to have fled as the terrorists sacked the military base in Northeast Nigeria.

But the Nigerian military said it drove away the terrorists and inflicted defeat on them.

A source told AFP that the option now is for the Nigerian troops to try and reclaim the area from the terrorists.

“We took a hit from ISWAP terrorists. They raided the base in Marte after a fierce battle,” reports Aljazeera on Saturday.

Reports said the military incurred losses, but has not been ascertained the magnitude of the losses.

The attack came barely a day in which Nigeria marked the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on 15 January, to celebrate the nation’s fallen heroes.

But the military dispute the story that their Marte base was overrun by the terrorists, but said it killed several terrorists and destroyed seven gun trucks. Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, in a statement said troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE have effectively destroyed 7 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists when they attempted to attack their location at the outskirts of Marte in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The gallant troops, based on reliable information about the attack, had positioned themselves in an ambush site where they tactically withdrew to, and awaited the arrival of the terrorists before they opened fire which led to fierce battle that resulted in the successes recorded as indicated above.

“The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists for further exploitation. Further details of interest to members of the public will be communicated later,” he said.