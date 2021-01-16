Hauwa, the wife of the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru (now on leave), has broken her silence.

In a statement titled, “I’m still with my Beloved Husband”, Hauwa debunked reports about her purported divorce bid over allegations of infidelity and paternity scandal against her husband, and former staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas.

Hauwa noted that despite the allegations, there was no reason for her to seek divorce or to pack out of her matrimonial home.

She described “her divorce publications” as “malicious and a deliberate falsehood.”

She stated: “Following several calls from well-meaning family members and friends over a malicious publication and deliberate falsehood that I have packed out of my matrimonial home, I want to clarify for the avoidance of doubt that I am still very much with my husband.

“This fake news was published by an online newspaper in a calculated attempt to further demonize my beloved husband and a loving father.

“Let me reiterate that at no time did I contemplate leaving my matrimonial home or filing for divorce as no grounds exist for such. I really have no idea where this is coming from.”

“While I owe a debt of gratitude to all those who have genuinely expressed concern about the fabricated story of moving out of my matrimonial home, let me appeal to the media to abide by the ethics of their profession and avoid the pitfall of rumor-mongering and sensational reporting.”

Hauwa, however, noted that she will not make further comments on the paternity scandal which is currently being investigated by her husband’s employers.

She said: “There is no truth to the tale whatsoever. I will not be responding to any further comments made by persons who obviously have an agenda whatever it may be.”

Friends of late Tunde Thomas, who came together as Justice For Tunde Thomas, had accused Adam Nuru of impregnating Moyo Thomas twice.

They claimed that Tunde died of depression after his wife Moyo told him that their two children belong to Adam Nuru.

They mounted a campaign for signatures in a petition addressed to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the FCMB board.

The campaign, which gained traction in social media, attracted over 2,900 signatures.

However, Nuru volunteered to go on leave to enable the bank to investigate the allegations against him and FCMB immediately appointed an acting MD, Yemisi Edun.