By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with award-winning comedian, Godwin Komone, a.k.a “Gordons” as he reached the golden age of 50.

The state governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, described Gordons as a quintessential comedian.

Okowa said Gordons’ contribution to entertainment particularly the comedy industry is remarkable.

Okowa praised Gordons for his patriotism, humility, mentorship and his support for young talent describing him as a good ambassador of the state.

He described him as one of the funniest comedians in the state stating that they are proud of him.

“As one of the funniest comedians Delta has produced, we are proud of your many achievements in the comedy and entertainment industry.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of the state, Chief Godwin Komone, aka Gordons, on his 50th birthday anniversary”, Okowa said.