By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A group which described itself as Pan Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition, PANPIEC, has asked former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu to forget about contesting for the presidency in 2023.

The group made the call in a statement by its Director of Planning and Strategy, Chief Pat Anyanwu, after a meeting between the coalition and a northern group, Arewa Power Shift Movement.

The group stated that allowing the Igbo to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023 will heal the wounds of the civil war.

They therefore urged Nigerians to support the campaign for emergence of an Igbo as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

PANPIEC stated that there are many qualified Igbo persons who are qualified to rule Nigeria.

Arewa Power Shift Movement delegation leader, Mallam Dahiru Imam, who spoke at the meeting said the North has a sense of justice and will support Ndigbo’s ambition to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He, however, asked Igbo people to unite and reconsider their agitation for Biafra which, according to him, is frightening the rest of Nigeria.