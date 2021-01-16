By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has debunked reports that 18 traders from Kano State were abducted in Kogi State by some gunmen, describing it as fake news.

William Anya, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in a statement on Friday urged members of the public to disregard the rumour as nothing like that happened.

“The attention of the Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to some media publications that eighteen (18) traders have been kidnapped in Kogi State.

“The Command wish to state categorically clear that no such incident occurred nor reported any where in Kogi State. The news of the purported kidnap of the 18 Kano traders in Kogi State is fake and capable of misleading the public on the Security situation in the State.

“It is pertinent to let the public be aware that, the Kogi State Police Command in collaboration with other Security agencies is determined to guarantee the protection of lives and property in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba Ekpeji psc (+) urges members of the Press as well as social media handlers to always find out the true nature of incident and its location before publishing the story so as not to misinform the general public and create mistrust among the good people of Kogi State and Nigeria in general,” he said.