By Jennifer Okundia

U.S. based television personality, model, actress and philanthropist Georgina Onuoha took to her timeline to share a message with her followers.

Onuoha who is a native of Anambra State, South Eastern Nigeria, joined the Nigeria movie industry in 1990 at the age of 10.

Her breakthrough film was in “Egg Of Life” in the year 2003, which she acted alongside Funke Akindele, Nkiru Sylvanus and a host of others.

She recently shared a clip from the film and penned the words: “Every Actor has that defining Movie or Character! This was it for me. Egg of Life 18 years ago. 2003.. OJ Production Directed by Andy Amenechi,Written by Kabat @esosaegbon69. Leave an imprint Impact, Be true and let posterity judge you 🙏🏻.

Forever humbled and thankful 🙏🏻❤️”

She also said

“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.

Change is inevitable, growth is optional.

So grow

Don’t be afraid to leave old things behind.

Don’t feel trapped in anything that affects your wellbeing. To be happy means to be alive, to be alive means you have to give up anything that burdens your heart no matter how precious we’ve perceived them to be.

Live, Love and Laugh 💗.”