Michael Adeshina

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole married Aisha Mohammed Saidu, at a Nikkah ceremony in Abuja Friday.

The event held at Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way.

Artistes such as Laycon, Timi Dakolo and Joeboy entertained guests.

Many political notables and First Lady of Kogi; Amina Oyiza Bello, First Lady of Jigawa state; Hajiya Magajiya Badaru Abubakar attended.

A wedding dinner will take place today in Abuja.

Watch video of Laycon, Timi Dakolo and Joe Boy thrilling guests below:

Checkout more photos from the wedding:

Aisha Saidu, is the granddaughter of Umaru Shinkafi, former head of Nigeria’s security organization.

Aisha is also the daughter of Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, who doubles as chairman of the APC Governors Forum

The bride is a lawyer and graduate of the University of Hull in the UK.

The bride’s mother is Shinkafi’s daughter and a sister to the former Zamfara Governor, Aliyu Shinkafi.

Bankole and Aisha married three years after the former speaker divorced his first wife.