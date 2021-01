By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stopped workers on grade level 14 and below from resuming work on Monday.

The governor had said the workers should resume work on January 18, 2021, but he has moved the resumption to February 1, urging them to continue working from home.

A statement issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Saturday said Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 18th January 2021, to Monday, 1st February 2021, to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement noted that the directive excluded staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

Muri-Okunola also stated that the weekly duty rosters should be maintained for effective service delivery by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.