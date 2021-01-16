President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Hajiya Fatima was also the mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In a condolence message Buhari sympathises with the Abacha family, Sen. Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State.

Buhari noted that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

President Buhari prayed that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus.