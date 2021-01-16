By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria sets a new COVID-19 record on Friday, posting its highest infections in a single day, with Lagos, Plateau and Abuja taking huge lead.

Figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday showed that the nation reported 1,867 new cases.

Nigeria’s 1,664 cases posted on 7 January, 2021 was the highest the nation reported in a single day, but the record has been shattered as the country raked in 1,867 fresh cases.

The 1,867 new cases represent a sharp increase from the 1,479 cases raked in the previous day.

Lagos contributed almost half of the entire infections, reporting a huge 713 new cases, higher than the 697 recorded on Thursday.

Plateau State took a huge jump in infections, raking in 273 fresh cases, up from the 74 cases posted on Thursday.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, posted 199 new cases, a fall from the 201 cases recorded the previous day.

Also, Kaduna reported 117 new cases, representing 100 percent rise in infections as it did not post any case on Thursday.

Others are: Oyo-79, Enugu-58, Ondo-53, Kano-49, Sokoto-43, Ogun-37, Osun-37, Nasarawa-36, Rivers-28, Benue-24, Delta-24, Niger-24, Gombe-18, Edo-15, Taraba-12, Bayelsa-10, Ekiti-9, Borno-6, Zamfara-2 and Jigawa-1.

Eight deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, a drop from the 23 deaths reported on Thursday, taking the total deaths from the virus to 1, 413.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 107,345 while 84,535 recoveries have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus.

No fewer than 23 States and Abuja reported new cases on Friday.

