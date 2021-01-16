The All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday congratulated the party’s first interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande on his 82nd Birthday.

The National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni and teeming members of the great party in a statement felicitated with the former Governor of Osun.

Buni, in the statement, said the APC joined family members, friends and associates in congratulating Chief Akande on the laudable achievements he has recorded in his private and public life.

The APC described Bisi Akande as “An elder statesman, grassroots politician, astute administrator and staunch advocate of progressive politics and governance.”

The statement added that: “The APC is proud to note that Chief Akande’s many achievements are as a result of his sincerity of purpose and personal sacrifices he has exhibited in positions of authority he has occupied at state, national and party levels.

“The APC owes a great deal of appreciation to Chief Akande for his pivotal and progressive leadership which laid the foundation for our electoral victories in the 2015 General Election, most significantly the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari which unseated an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.

“Chief Akande has remained a father figure in the polity and a unifier in times when the APC needed a voice of reason to settle our differences. We pray for Chief Akande’s good health as he continues to contribute to the growth of our dear country and party.”