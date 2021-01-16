Albert Okumagba, former Managing Director of BGL Group, has been buried on Friday.

Okumagba, 56, founder of BGL Securities was laid to rest in Warri, Delta State capital.

The late capital market operator devoted his time and resources to the network of alumni.

He was the pioneer president-general of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA).

Okumagba was of the 81 set of Federal Government College, Warri; 83 set of Kings College and hailed from Okere-Urhobo, in Warri, Delta State.

The pioneer president-general died on Nov. 19, 2020 in an Abuja hospital, and he is survived by his wife and three children.

Mr Sotonye Edohore-Apiafi, USOSA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), in a statement described Okumagba as a bridge-builder, ideas enthusiast and motivational figure.

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the association, in a statement also eulogized the body’s pioneer President-General.

The association comprises graduates of the 104 Federal Government Colleges in Nigeria (Unity Schools).

Muhammed-Oyebode said Okumagba’s passion for education and unity of Nigeria knew no bounds.

She revealed that he spearheaded “an informal coming together of a few former students of various unity schools, and turned it into the formidable network of leaders that it is today”.

“The Unity Schools, the country, the education sector, will no doubt miss him. USOSA owes him a debt of gratitude, which can be offset if his legacy is safeguarded,” Muhammed-Oyebode wrote.

The chairman added that Okumagba was a de-tribalised nation builder who worked to leave his mark.