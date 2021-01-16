By Peter Okolie

The age-old war between between neighbouring communities of Aguleri and Umueri in Anambra East LGA flared up again on Saturday morning over dispute over a piece of land.



But unlike in the past, a quick intervention by the police prevented the crisis from blowing out into all out war. However, one building, four vehicles and two motorcycles were set ablaze by the warring factions before the police intervention.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the crisis this in a statement in Awka, the state capital said the crisis has been brought under control, while joint patrol was still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The statement reads in parts: “ On Jan. 16, 2021 at about 7:15a.m, there was a report of crisis between Umueri and Aguleri Communities, both in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The crisis erupted over a disputed area of land which both Communities were laying claim to ownership. “ Following a distress call, the Command quickly dispatched joint Police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other conventional units in collaboration with other security agencies to the area.” Mohammed said that the police team was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in-charge of operations, Salman Dogo, to the scene.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has directed the State CID Awka to carry out discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to book,” he added.

Mohammed said the CP also warned both parties to maintain peace and explore all the legal avenues to resolve their grievances without resorting to violence.

He also said the CP had assured both parties that he would contact the State Government to intervene in the matter in order to find lasting solution to the lingering crisis between the two warring communities.

The News Agency of Nigerian NAN reports that the communities are agrarian and known more for massive rice farming. (NAN)