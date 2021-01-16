By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and activist Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, is excited as his son Nino clocks 15.

The singer, married to Annie Idibia, whom he has two kids with Olivia and Isabella, is father to Nino, Innocent, Justin, Rose and Zii Idibia.

Zion and Nino are from his former lover Sunmbo Adeoye, who is now married to pastor David Adeoye, with whom she has a son and a daughter.

“Special Birthday blessings to my son!!

Nino Fabulous!! Super proud of u.

U be pikin wey dey waka well.

U are covered @ninoidibia

#GRATEFUL

#WARRIOR” 2Baba wrote.

Sunmbo also wrote:

“Wisdom Keeper💯

World changer 💯

With a Heart so pure and beautiful

I Love you my Son ❤️

Happy 15th birthday #Ninofabulous @ninoidibia

May the Lord bless and keep you🙏🏾

May He cause His face to shine on you always 🙏🏾

May you continue to grow in wisdom and in stature and May your life draw men closer to God 🙏🏾

May the grace of the almighty, abide with you forever. Amen

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

THANK YOU JESUS FOR NINO.”

Read some reactions:

adaameh

Happy birthday son🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

moabudu

Happy birthday darling ❤️❤️❤️. He looks like you so much 😍

lorrdsky

🤴🏾🤴🏾

dareynow

Happy birthday Nino! 👑

kingshytcza

The BoY 💙

realwarripikin

Happy Sunday son😍

obi_cubana

👑👑❤️❤️

dakoreea

Happy birthday handsome 🎉🤗😍

Yomicasual

Happy birthday big man💜💜💜💜💜💜🎊🎉🎉🎉

charles_okocha

More life young king ❤️

poco_lee

❤️❤️

michelledede

Cutie. Happy birthday 🥳🎉🎉🎉