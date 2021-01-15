By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all Service Chiefs to better tackle insecurity.

He made the call Friday while speaking at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt.

Wike said new strategies need to be deployed in tackling internal security threats.

The governor said that the military chiefs have done their best and should go.

He noted that despite their efforts, terrorists, bandits, and killer headsmen still wreak havoc in the country.

“The inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency despite years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against the internal insecurity, Wike said.

Wike also said Nigerians should be worried about the deteriorating security situation across the country.

He stressed that now is not the time for the federal government “to stop the pretense, change strategy, seek help from our friends”.