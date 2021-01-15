By Jennifer Okundia

It’s another episode of “Toke Moments” and media personality, entrepreneur and brand influencer Toke Makinwa, reviewed her perfumes.

Makinwa disclosed the importance of smelling fresh all the time, as this can cause a person to attract all the good things in life, into their space.

“Welcome to another episode of Toke Moments, I promised you guys a review of my perfumes and I have delivered. Watch to find out what my top 5 signature perfume brands are, share yours in the comment and let’s have a scent full time together. I am such a huge fan of deep oud scents, I live for a distinct nose tickle and long lasting perfumes so let me know what you think.

My Perfume collection guys…

It’s finally here, so many of you have asked me to do a review of my top fragrance and that’s exactly what this week’s Vlog is about. If you want to be a baby girl, it’s not only about your outward appearance, there are intricate things that sets you apart from others, I love a good scent, when I meet people that smell good, I’m addicted to them immediately. Want to update your scent collection? Want to walk in a room snd collect those Cheques? Want to be unforgettable? It’s all in how you smell.” she wrote.