By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Management of the University of Ilorin, on Friday, announced a phased reopening of the institution for the formal resumption of academic activities beginning from Jan. 25.

A statement signed by Mr. Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs, said this complies with the directive of the Federal Government.

“It is also in furtherance of the virtual resumption of academic activities at the University which resumed on January 11.

“Our students and their parents are expected to strictly comply with the phased resumption schedule, as we intend to strictly enforce the timetable as itemized below,” he said.

Akogun stated that phase one includes the return of students with outstanding first semester examinations who would return home after their examinations.

“Phase two starts on Feb. 1, with final-year and post-graduate students’ resuming on campus, and phase three on Feb. 15, includes resumption for 100-level students.

“Phase four on March 1 includes the resumption of all other students on campus,” he said.

The University spokesman stated that all students would sign an agreement that in the event anyone testing positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually.

“In case such students miss any examination, the make-up examination will be arranged for them.

“Parents should please note that if any child/ward tests positive to COVID-19, he/she will be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually,” he said.

Akogun also said the virtual lectures that commenced on Jan. 11, would continue even after the physical resumption of classes.

“The University management has provided hand-washing facilities in all students’ areas, such as lecture halls, examination halls, and places commonly frequented by staff and students on campus.

“Each student should have at least five changeable face masks, and pocket sanitizers, among others,” he said.

He warned that there would be enforcement of the “No-Squatting policy” in the University hostels, to ensure enough physical distancing.

“The University management will continue to support the University Health Services to ensure safe handling of emergency cases,” he said.

NAN