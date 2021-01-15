By Benson Michael

The University of Ibadan, UI, is to hold the First Semester of 2020/2021 academic session virtually, kicking off from February 20.

The school released its approved academic calendar for the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 academic sessions on Friday.

In the approved academic calendar, the school will hold the First Semester of 2020/2021 academic session virtually for 13 weeks rigorous academic activities.

This will end on Friday, 21 May, 2021. Matriculation Ceremony will hold on Tuesday 16 March 2021.

The institution has also fixed one week for the Finalization of Continuous Assessment, to begin from Mon. 17 May and ends Friday 21 May.

In approving the Calendar, the Senate noted the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to comply with the protocols established for the control of the spread of the pandemic.

“It, therefore, agreed that the 2020/2021 First Semester lectures will be delivered online. In this regard, students will not be accommodated on campus,” a statement from the school said.

“Senate also approved the cancellation of the 2019/2020 session. The next session is, therefore, renamed 2020/2021 Academic Session. Consequently, students who have been admitted for the 2019/2020 session will now be regarded as the 2020/2021 intakes.

“Kindly note that online opening of Registration Portal and Orientation Programme for the 2020/2021 intakes may commence ahead of the Sat 20/02/21 date indicated above,” the statement said.

Below is the full academic calendar

APPROVED REVISED ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR 2018/2019

Second Semester

One Week for Processing of Examination Results

for Final and Non-final Years Mon.18/01/21– Fri.22/01/21

Two Weeks for Meetings of Faculty Boards

of Examiners for Consideration of

Second Semester Final and Non-Final Year Results Mon. 25/01/21 – Fri. 05/02/21

One Week for Senate Meetings for the Consideration

of First and Second Semester Results Mon.15/02/21 – Fri.19/02/21

End of 2018/2019 Academic Session

Commencement of 2020/2021 Session Monday, 22/02/21

Postgraduate students to resume along with the undergraduate students

Senate also approved the academic Calendar for 2020/2021 academic Session as follows:

Approved Academic Calendar for 2020/2021 Session

First Semester

13 weeks for Virtual Teaching/Revision Mon.22/02/21– Fri.21/05/21

Matriculation Ceremony Tues 16/03/21

One week for the Finalization of Continuous

Assessment Mon. 17/05/21– Fri.21/05/21

GES Examinations Mon. 24/05/21– Fri.28/05/21

Two Weeks for Examinations in Faculties

of Education, Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine,

Technology, Law, Agriculture, Renewable

Natural Resources, Clinical Sciences,

Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences,

Public Health Mon.31/05/21 – Fri. 11/06/21

Two Weeks for Examinations in

other Faculties Mon.14/06/21– Fri.25/06/21

Two Weeks for Processing of First Semester

Examination Results Mon. 28/06/21 – Fri.09/07/21

Opening of Portal for Online Registration for

Returning Students Sat. 20/02/21– Fri. 16/04/21

Second Semester

13 Weeks for Teaching/Revision Mon.12/07/21 – Fri.08/10/21

Two Weeks for Meetings of Faculty Boards

of Examiners to Consider First Semester

Non-Final Year Results Mon. 19/07/21– Fri.30/07.21

Senate Meeting for the Consideration of

First Semester Non-Final Year Results Tue.10/08/21

One Week for the Finalization of

Continuous Assessment Mon.04/10/21 – Fri.08/10/21

GES Examinations Mon.11/10/21 – Fri.15/10/21

Two Weeks for Examinations in Faculties

of Education, Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine,

Technology, Law, Agriculture, Renewable

Natural Resources, Clinical Sciences,

Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences,

Public Health Mon.18/10/21 – Fri.29/10/21

Two Weeks for Examinations in

Other Faculties Mon01/11/21.– Fri.12/11/21

Two Weeks for Processing of Results Mon.15/11/21– Fri.26/11/21

Two Weeks for Meetings of Faculty

Boards of Examiners (Final and

Non-Final Year Results) Mon.29/11/21 – Fri.10/12/21

Senate Meetings for the Consideration

of Final and Non-Final Year

Results Tues.21/12/21 & Wed.22/12/21

Two Weeks for End of Session Break Wed.23/12/21– Fri.07/01/22