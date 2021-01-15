By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian comedienne, content creator, and youtuber, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma has responded to a social media allegations that she did a shoddy job for N1.5 million.

The sensational comedian was called out on Twitter by a filmmaker identified as @olaondeck.

The self acclaimed filmmaker in a now deleted post on claimed Taaooma charged his client the sum of N1.5 million for a video that didn’t entirely meet the expectations of the client.

According to him, after the comedian was informed about the dissatisfaction with her execution of the project, she allegedly maintained a “take it or leave it” position.

“She shot video and the client doesn’t like the work done. And her position is take it or leave,” his tweet read in part.

@olaondeck went on to note that they do not want a full refund of the N1.5 million but at least expect a sense of concession from the comic star.

Responding to the allegations, the comedian through her management, The Greenade Company, in a statement dismissed the claims made by the filmmaker.

According to the statement, “Taaooma and her management never had any communication or business dealings whatsoever with this person.”

The management further said its taking a legal action to seek redress against the person of Mr. Olashile Owolabi who tweets @olaondeck and all online media outfit who choose to share the malicious and defamatory content without verifying the same.

Read the full statement below: