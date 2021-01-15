By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian star actress, media personality and vlogger Tonto Dikeh, took to her timeline to share some spicy relationship tips.

“Sex does not guarantee anything, they can be sleeping with you and making wedding plans with someone they have not slept with, be wise!” her message disclosed.

Tonto is the third of five children born into a family of seven from Obio-Akpor, a LGA in Rivers State, and is of Ikwerre descent.

Dikeh studied petrochemical engineering at Rivers State University of Science and Technology. She was raised by her step-mother, who has two children, after her mum died when she was age 3.

She has a son King Andre with ex husband Oladunni Churchill.