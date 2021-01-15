Buhari signing the register at Armed Forces Remembrance Day

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and others honoured the nation’s fallen heroes on Friday.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila laying the wreath at Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja

The event was the Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Buhari at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Lawan and Gabajabiamila at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day

According to Gbajabiamila, “Today we honour our fallen heroes who died for the country. May they rest in peace. We also salute our men and women in uniform who stand for us daily protecting the country. We continue to pray for your safety and success.”