President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and others honoured the nation’s fallen heroes on Friday.

The event was the Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Gbajabiamila, “Today we honour our fallen heroes who died for the country. May they rest in peace. We also salute our men and women in uniform who stand for us daily protecting the country. We continue to pray for your safety and success.”