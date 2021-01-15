39 out of total of 1,479 people who tested positive to COVID-19 in Nigeria were recorded from Osun State.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in its daily update on Thursday night.

The 1479 new cases were reported from 25 states, including Osun which recorded 39 confirmed cases, accounting for 2.6 percent of the nation’s total for the day.

Other states include: Lagos (697), FCT (201), Nasarawa (80), Plateau (74), Rivers (62), Edo (46), Adamawa (43), Akwa Ibom (35), Delta (31), Anambra (27), Oyo (24), Kano (21), Abia (19), Enugu (19), Ogun (18), Sokoto (12), Bauchi (7), Taraba (7), Ekiti (4), Gombe (4), Imo (4), Bayelsa (2), Jigawa (2), and Zamfara (1).

Meanwhile, the NCDC has activated a shortcode number – “6232”, to manage public enquiries on COVID-19 & other infectious diseases.