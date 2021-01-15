Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended all officers in the Military, Nigerian Police and the legion for their efforts in protecting the country against external aggression and keeping the peace internally.

Speaking at the year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should be thankful to God for celebrating this year’s ceremony despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, while applauding the organisers of the programme, said despite the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and other parts of the world, they could keep up with the yearly ritual while adhering to safety protocols.

He said: “It is usually a yearly ceremony and we are thankful that this year’s ceremony could still be observed.

“I want to congratulate and commend all of our officers in the military and also the Nigerian Police, but more especially men of the Legion and everybody that has participated in this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance ceremony, the parade, men on guard and everything.

“I think it has been a testimonial and it is a yearly ritual that we are thankful to God that we can still keep this year’s activity as important as it is. We were still able to observe all of the protocols and you could see that everything has gone very well. It is just a one hour event and we are thankful for the organisers that they have been able to put this together again.”

Sanwo-Olu, during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day laid the wreath at the arcade and also released white pigeons and balloons into the air.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi thanked the security personnel for rising above all limiting factors to ensure that Lagos remains peaceful in spite of all odds.

He commended the State Governor for several interventions and lofty gestures extended to the security outfits in the State, saying that the priority accorded the welfare of the officers of the Armed Forces has helped in the built-up peace being enjoyed by residents of the State.

Also speaking at the event, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu promised a robust security for Lagosians going forward, just as he revealed that officers of the Command are now encouraged to continue to carry out their lawful activities across the State.

He said, “Just yesterday, we held the security council meeting where we reviewed our plans. This year, we are going to improve on the security strategies put in place during the last festive celebrations, ” the Police Commissioner assured the citizens.

Odumosu averred that just as the entire metropolis was kept safe before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations, members of the Police Force are now better prepared to foil every attempt to disrupt the peace of the State.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs Folasade Jaji; Service Commanders; State Chairman of Nigeria Legion and other dignitaries also laid the wreath during the ceremony in memory of the falling heroes.

The event was attended by service chiefs and members of the State Executive Council.