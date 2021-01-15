Desmond Elliot and Bobi Wine

The Nigerian youths have not forgiven Desmond Elliot, a Nigerian actor and politician, for supporting a clampdown on social media during the #EndSARS protest.

In October 2020, the Nigerian actor was bashed for supporting the Anti-Social Media Bill in Nigeria; a scenario he earlier denied but was exposed after he was captured vehemently criticizing social media users and stating that if the Nigerian state doesn’t stop social media, social media will destroy the country.

However, Desmond Elliot came under attack again today as Nigerian youths compare him to Uganda’s Bobi Wine.

Like Desmond Elliot, Bobi Wine also started as an actor and singer before joining politics.

The 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician is now a major challenger of President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a sixth term in office.

There has never been a peaceful handover of power in Uganda, but Bobi Wine is hoping to change that by unseating the long-serving president of Uganda through the help of the youths.

Meanwhile, Nigerian youths descend on 46-year-old Desmond Elliot, noting that he was elected to play the role of Bobi Wine but joined the bandwagon of Nigeria’s old politicians.

Below are some of the comments on social media on Friday:

Desmond Elliot joined politics in 2014 and now representing Surulere Constituency in the Lagos House of Assembly.