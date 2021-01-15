The Nigerian youths have not forgiven Desmond Elliot, a Nigerian actor and politician, for supporting a clampdown on social media during the #EndSARS protest.

In October 2020, the Nigerian actor was bashed for supporting the Anti-Social Media Bill in Nigeria; a scenario he earlier denied but was exposed after he was captured vehemently criticizing social media users and stating that if the Nigerian state doesn’t stop social media, social media will destroy the country.

However, Desmond Elliot came under attack again today as Nigerian youths compare him to Uganda’s Bobi Wine.

Like Desmond Elliot, Bobi Wine also started as an actor and singer before joining politics.

The 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician is now a major challenger of President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a sixth term in office.

There has never been a peaceful handover of power in Uganda, but Bobi Wine is hoping to change that by unseating the long-serving president of Uganda through the help of the youths.

Meanwhile, Nigerian youths descend on 46-year-old Desmond Elliot, noting that he was elected to play the role of Bobi Wine but joined the bandwagon of Nigeria’s old politicians.

Below are some of the comments on social media on Friday:

Desmond Elliot initial political plan was similar to Bobi Wine’s but along the line forces beyond his control adjusted his plan & gave us what he has become today,a regular Nigerian politician. pic.twitter.com/T19ycxDu3A — Torch 💎 (@whalesplannet) January 15, 2021

Comparing Desmond Elliot with Bobi Wine is like comparing Pounds to Naira, the difference is just too glaring, one is a patriot that cares about his integrity and the other is an idiot that has no integrity to protect. pic.twitter.com/mU0iRRFxRL — Baller G🔌💧 (@spunkynigga) January 15, 2021

It is a huge disrespect to Bobi Wine for him to be compared to Desmond Elliot. Bobi wine has served his country to the very best making him a patriot while Desmond Elliot just wants to commission toilets and behave no less than an idiot! pic.twitter.com/BwzTW8qbys — A Different shade of different🤩 (@the_coolest_gal) January 15, 2021

When I remember Desmond Elliot, Elisha Abbo and Yahaya Bello are youths pic.twitter.com/DpGW5nrbXf — Felicia Timothy (@FeliciaTimothy6) January 15, 2021

Desmond elliot is only concerned about Toilet, being a product of godfatherism like he said — _Sylverlyn_ ❄❄❄❄ (@_sylverlyn_) January 15, 2021

Truth is Nigerians wish they could have their own young and Vibrant Bobi Wine but the last time they gave it a thought, it resulted in Desmond Elliot — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) January 14, 2021

Bobi Wine joined politics refused to join the cycle of corrupt old fool killing Uganda this made him the voice and face of opposition in Uganda. Desmond Elliot joined politics and went to national TV to brag about being product of god fatherism. Shame, the difference is clear. pic.twitter.com/KXfVnJPfdQ — OZO IGBO (@Ozo_Njenje) January 15, 2021

Desmond Elliot joined politics in 2014 and now representing Surulere Constituency in the Lagos House of Assembly.