The troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven, on Thursday, averted what would have been a bloody clash between some herders and farmers in Jema’a local government area.

The incident took place at Ungwan Marwa and Marmara communities in the local government area when cattle under the care of one Bayerajo Sule destroyed farms belong to three farmers listed as:

1. Abigail Michael

2. Emmanuel Bulus

3. Jonathan Vincent.

The following individuals from both herders’ and farmers’ sides, instead of appealing for calm, are alleged to have incited the respective parties for a clash:

1. Alhaji Abdullahi Idi

2. Gamji Alhaji

3. Apollos Auta

4. Matthew Moses

However, they have been arrested for further interrogation.

Reacting to the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their prompt action in averting the violence.

The governor also appealed to citizens to maintain recourse to the law.