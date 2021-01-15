By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor Mercy Aigbe, took to her timeline to share a photo of her colleague, fellow actress Ireti Osayemi, to mark her big day.

Osayemi was born on the 14th of January in Lagos State, south western part of Nigeria. She acts mostly in Yoruba speaking movies.

Ireti shared pictures to celebrate her day and said “Happy birthday @iretiosayemi keep soaring babe 😍😍

Happy birthday to me💃💃💃

Thank you Lord for yet another year🙏🙏🙏🙏

(Kindly say a prayer for me🙏)

Thanking God for his unending love, faithfulness 🙏🙏🙏

Ama flood this page so much because he is too faithful

GRACE!!!!

That’s all I see.

Sitting pretty on my birthday,January 14 is all about me”