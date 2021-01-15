By Jennifer Okundia

Veteran American singer-songwriter, Mary Jane Blige, known on stage as Mary J Blige or MJb, has taken the time to thank family and friends who sent in their love to mark her golden jubilee birthday.

Blige clocked 50 on Monday January 11th, and she had an amazing time on the beach, with her beautiful bikini body she put on display.

MJB began her musical career in 1991 when she was signed to Uptown Records. She went on to release 13 studio albums, eight of which have achieved multi-platinum worldwide sales.

She has sold 50 million albums in the United States and 80 million records worldwide. Blige has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards and has also received three Golden Globe Award nominations, including one for her supporting role in the film Mudbound (2017) and another for its original song “Mighty River”.

The 50 year old also received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song, becoming the first person nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year.

“I have to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love sent my way for this milestone birthday. Words can’t really express how much I appreciate you ALL! May God continue to protect you and yours, and bless you with all your wants, needs, and desires.

Love forever——MJB 📸” she said.

The singer was married to her manager, Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, on December 7, 2003 and got divorced officially in 2018.

Kendu had two children, Nas and Jordan, with his first wife, and an older daughter, Briana, from a teenage relationship.