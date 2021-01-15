By David Adeoye

Oyo State government on Friday donated one 18-seater bus each to the state chapters of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The government said that the buses would help to enhance the discharge of duties by the labour unions.

Mr. Titilola Sodo, the Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Labour Matters, presented the keys of the buses to the representatives of the labour unions.

Sodo said the donation was part of the governor’s promises to aid service delivery of workers in the state.

He stressed that the gesture had further confirmed the robust relationship between the government, labour leaders, and the workers.

According to him, the relationship between Oyo State workers and the government had been cordial since the assumption of the present administration in the state.

He urged workers to reciprocate the gesture by remaining loyal, diligent at their different places of work, so that, with their cooperation, the government could move Oyo State forward and better.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, NULGE, Oyo State chapter, Mr. Rufus Babalola, and Chairman, TUC, Mr. Emmanuel Ogundiran, expressed gratitude to the governor for the donations.

“On behalf of the entire Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees of Oyo State, we thank the governor so much for the gift.

“This is a reality as we can all see; since inception, the governor has been friendly to the union, especially the local government workers.

“We have seen all the backlog of leave bonuses fully paid. I want to believe that this is the beginning of a new thing in Oyo State for the union.

“Gov. Makinde is making this work so easy for us all by presenting this bus. So, we thank him, ” Babalola said.

On his part, Ogundiran asserted that Makinde had always been a man of few words but many actions.

He said the governor matched his words with actions.

Ogundiran pledged that workers would continue putting in their best at their duty posts for the overall development of the state.

