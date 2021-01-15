The Kebbi State Government has approved the release of N2.4 billion for various constituency projects in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, said this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said, “The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments and agencies in fulfillment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration in the provision of dividends of democracy to the people.”

Kangiwa explained that Gov. Atiku Bagudu had mandated members of the State House of Assembly to identify important projects in their constituencies for submission to appropriate ministries for his approval.

“As for the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, we will execute projects worth N732. 6 million in the provision of water and electricity in the state.

“Out of the amount for the ministry, new water projects and renovation of existing water facilities will consume N494.6 million, including procurement of new transformers, while rehabilitation of existing ones will attract N234 million,” he said.

Kangiwa added that N4 million had been earmarked for the renovation of earth dams in the state.

The commissioner called on the people of the state to work closely with their representatives at the statehouse of assembly in order to identify areas of priorities for the betterment of their communities.

