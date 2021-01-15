By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, film producer, television personality and media personality Monalisa Chinda has a message for her followers.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Ikwerre parents, Chinda is the first born in her family of two sons and four daughters. She attended Army Children’s School GRA for Primary and then Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls’ School, Elelenwo Port Harcourt, Nigeria. She obtained a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Port Harcourt.

Monalisa on her timeline, stated that ignorance is beginning to take over our lives, and people need to do their research, to gain knowlege.

She wrote “I smile at the rate at which ignorance is taking center stage in our lives! Ignorance is the monkey on our backs that we need to get off ASAP!

FEAR is our number one enemy! Conspiracy theories being one of the numerous monkeys we must squash n kill. If you want to live longer to fulfill your purpose on earth then you must do away with conspiracy theories, lies and fake news!

our emotional state can make us more open to false — and potentially harmful — beliefs.

Research more ! Ask questions! Knowledge is key!🥰”

Her debut movie was Pregnant Virgin, which she did in 1996 and subsequently, after she graduated in 2000, she did Above the Law and has since featured in other films.

She became popularly in 2007 when she started appearing in the television soap Heaven’s Gate. She is a consultant with Royal Arts Academy, a media school known for breeding new talents, in acting, directing, and screenwriting.