Odion Ighalo, a loanee to Manchester United from China’s top club Shanghai Shenhua has admitted he wants a move to the US Major League Soccer [MLS]

Ighalo’s loan period expires at the end of the season.

The 31 year-old Ighalo, according to Mail Online said he is very much open to the prospect of joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Ighalo has five goals to his name in the second half of the 2020-19 campaign, despite being deployed from the substitutes bench.

He said he has no long-term plans to remain in China and hopes his exploits can land him a switch to Major League Soccer, which he says he has been watching with a keen eye.

Ighalo told ESPN: ‘I have been watching MLS and the league is doing well and I would like to play in the MLS.

‘I have to wait for offers and if the opportunity arises, I will take it because the league is doing well and it is a good life and I would love it.

‘Lots of players go there. Even Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus is there, also Giovanni dos Santos. Why not? I would like to go there if an opportunity arises.

‘Being an experienced player, going there, doing well. It is an opportunity if it comes for me. The David Beckham club [Inter Miami] is growing, so if an opportunity arises why not?’ he added.

After signing for United, who he supported as a young boy, Ighalo insists that he is now ‘fulfilled as a football player.’

The Nigerian fell further down the pecking order this season following the arrival of free agent Edinson Cavani, who joined United after ending his contract with PSG.

So far this season Ighalo has made just four appearances with just one in the Premier League, one in the Champions League and two in the Carabao Cup.