The Kaduna State Government, on Thursday, received reports of a double homicide following an attempted kidnap at Chikaji village, Igabi local government area.

Armed bandits invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yunusa Gambo, a farmer in the village, and attempted to kidnap him, along with one Mallam Surajo.

The duo attempted to flee but were shot by the armed bandits.

However, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, noted that “security agencies are investigating the incident and sustaining patrols in the area.”