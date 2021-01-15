By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governorship aspirant and senatorial candidate of in the Lagos East by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi has described coronavirus as an engineered bio-weapon, saying that nobody he knows must die from it.

The real estate developer and businessman said this in a Twitter thread disclosing how he and his family battled the virus with medication they used to defeat it in seven days.

According to him: “Facebook owner and staff want everyone to die of Covid-19. They don’t want me sharing how I recovered from it. I say good riddance. If Twitter likes, let them also suspend me. Nobody I know must die from this engineered Bio-weapon called Covid-19!

“I took Quercetin 500mg twice daily (substitute for Hydroxychloroquine) x 7 days, Zinc (50mg elemental zinc daily. Checked the label to confirm elemental zinc levels) X 7 days. I could not get Azithromycin without prescription, so I ate at least one bitter kola daily.

“1000mg Vitamin C three times daily x 14 days, Vitamins E, D3 & B. Lots of hot green tea (contains bromelain) helped me somewhat. I took panadol and paracetamol for the pain and headache, well below the daily recommended dose, sometimes just once daily.

“I am now fully recovered. Thank you.

“My relative and her family (all tested positive) were advised to go home and wait for 10 days, and if any further symptoms, they should come to hospital!

“They’re fine now, after using same protocol I posted above. Another close relative in the UK was given similar advice – self-isolate at home for 10 days! She also followed same protocol and is recovering now. The thing to remember is that EVERYTHING on this list is over-the-counter.”