The General Hospital, Ijede, has refuted the rumour being circulated on some social media platforms that the facility has been shut down because its staff have been infected with COVID-19, saying that the viral post is totally untrue and fabricated.

A statement issued today by the Office of the Medical Director/CEO, General Hospital, Ijede, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunmilayo Bankole, noted that the facility has not been shut down and that all medical staff have been operating 24-hour service even before the beginning of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

She implored the general public, especially residents of Ijede Community, to disregard the misinformation contained in the viral post, describing it as malicious and deceitful with the sole intent to damage the reputation and integrity of the highly revered facility and its hard-working staff.

Dr. Bankole, therefore, appealed to all its clients to continue to patronise the hospital for all medical care, stressing that they must, however, comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols as directed by the State and Federal Governments as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We appeal to our esteemed clients to continue to patronise the facility for all their medical care. You must, however, comply with general safety precautions like wearing face masks, washing of hands at the hospital gate before gaining entrance, and observing physical distancing as all patients will be directed to do at various service points within the hospital”, she stated.